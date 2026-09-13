Sardar 2 India Box Office Collections: Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer is a washout, grosses Rs 10.50 crore in 3 days

Sardar 2 added Rs. 3 crore to the tally on its Day 3 (Saturday), registering a 20 per cent spike from the second day. The movie remained 40 per cent down from the opening day. The three-day theatrical cume of Sardar 2 reached Rs. 10.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to wind up its extended opening weekend on a low note, somewhere around Rs. 13 to 15 crore gross.

The Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The movie met with average word-of-mouth, which is why it continues to struggle from the opening day itself. It is clashing with Soori's Mandaadi, which is currently dominating the Tamil box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 10.50 crore

About Sardar 2

The sequel expands the spy universe established in Sardar, following spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son, Vijay, faces the antagonist known as Black Dagger in the present. Karthi leads the film alongside SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu. Sam CS has composed the music, George C Williams is the cinematographer, and Vijay Velukutty serves as editor. Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 blends espionage, action, and drama on a larger scale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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