Sardar 2 Opening Day Box Office Collections: Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer opens with Rs 5.30 crore in India

Karthi's Sardar 2 has finally hit the cinemas. The movie recorded an opening of Rs. 5.30 crore at the Indian box office. That's a decent start for the film.

It collected Rs. 3.75 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. Outside its home state, the movie fetched Rs. 1 crore from the Telugu states and Rs. 40 lakh from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 15 lakh to the tally.

The Karthi-starrer movie garnered mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which might be concerning for the makers. A lot will depend on how it trends over the weekend and then on the weekdays. It is clashing with Soori-starrer Mandaadi, which has opened to positive reception. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 3.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 0.40 crore APTS Rs. 1.00 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.15 crore TOTAL Rs. 5.30 crore

The sequel expands the spy universe established in Sardar, following spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son, Vijay, faces the antagonist known as Black Dagger in the present. Karthi leads the film alongside SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu. Sam CS has composed the music, George C Williams is the cinematographer, and Vijay Velukutty serves as editor. Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 blends espionage, action, and drama on a larger scale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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