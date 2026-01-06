Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office 2nd Monday: Nivin Pauly starrer horror-comedy maintains solid hold, nears Rs 55 crore mark 

Sarvam Maya is performing very well at the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer horror-comedy fantasy drama grossed Rs. 2.25 crore on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 54.40 crore gross in Kerala. Interestingly, this is the first time the movie went below its opening day figure (Rs. 3.50 crore). It kept on recording higher figures for consecutive 11 days, which signifies how well the movie is performing at the box office.

This is a big comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his last few ventures didn't hit the right chords with the audience. The actor delivered a blockbuster with a feel-good family entertainer, that too, without any pre-release buzz and hype. The global cume of Sarvam Maya has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to keep on luring the audience. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. As of now, the Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 75 crore mark is very much in its reach as a final figure.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore (est.) 12 Rs. 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 54.40 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

