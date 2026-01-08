Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Nivin Pauly's film maintains strong hold, nears Rs 60 crore mark

Sarvam Maya is looking to collect Rs. 1.80 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of roughly 10 percent over Tuesday. The second week’s cume reached Rs. 21.55 crore in its 6 days of run. It will wind its second week at Rs. 23 crore or so. Currently standing at Rs. 58.20 crore, the horror-comedy entertainer will wind its two weeks at the Rs. 60 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

This is a big comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his last few ventures didn't hit the right chords with the audience. The actor delivered a blockbuster with a feel-good family entertainer, that too, without any pre-release buzz and hype. The global cume of Sarvam Maya is around Rs. 115 crore gross, which is a phenomenal figure.

Looking at the current trends, the movie will keep on gaining traction for a couple of weeks. Let's see how far the Nivin Pauly starrer can go at the box office.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.25 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.80 crore (est.) Total Rs. 58.20 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

