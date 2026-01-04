Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office 2nd Weekend: Nivin Pauli's horror-comedy zooms past Rs 50 crore mark, emerges blockbuster

Sarvam Maya continues to dominate the Kerala box office. The Malayalam movie, starring Nivin Pauly, grossed Rs. 5.20 crore on its second Sunday, as per estimates. This takes the second weekend’s cume to Rs. 14.95 crore gross, bringing the 11-day box office collection to slightly over the Rs. 50 crore mark.

This is a big comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his last few ventures didn't hit the right chords with the audience. The actor delivered a blockbuster with a feel-good family entertainer, that too, without any pre-release buzz and hype. The global cume of Sarvam Maya has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark.

Based on the current trends, the movie will keep on gaining traction for a couple of weeks. Interestingly, the movie opened with Rs. 3.50 crore in Kerala. Since then, it has not gone under this mark on any day, which means the movie has registered an unimaginable box office trend so far. It is to be seen how far the movie can go from here on.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 6.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 51.60 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

