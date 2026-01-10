Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office 3rd Friday: Nivin Pauly's film enters 3rd weekend with good spike, grosses Rs 1.75 crore on Day 16

Sarvam Maya collected Rs. 1.75 crore on its third Friday, according to estimates. The movie registered a spike of roughly 15 per cent while entering the third weekend. The running total of Sarvam Maya has now reached Rs. 61.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its 16 days of theatrical run.

The movie is expected to see more spikes on Saturday and Sunday, which will take its third weekend to around Rs. 5.50 crore to 6 crore. The horror-comedy will also benefit from the festive season ahead, which will escalate its lifetime target to a much higher level.

Based on the current trends, the Nivin Pauly film is looking to wind up its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 75 to 80 crore at the Kerala box office. The Akhil Sathyan directorial has already emerged as a Blockbuster venture at the ticket window. The movie has crossed the Rs. 120 crore gross mark worldwide. If it manages to hold well in the coming few weeks, it will ensure a lifetime end of around Rs. 140 crore to Rs. 150 crore gross.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.25 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.65 crore 15 Rs. 1.50 crore 16 Rs. 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 61.30 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Struggles in Hindi on first day, Amongst lowest for Prabhas