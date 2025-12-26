Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office Day 1: Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy records sensational opening, grosses Rs 3.50 crore

Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, recorded a banger start at the box office. Estimates suggest that the movie grossed around Rs. 3.50 crore on its opening day at the Kerala box office, which is Nivin Pauly's career best solo start. The movie had promising advance sales for Day 1, which already indicated a good start. Moreover, the movie also benefited from the Christmas Day holiday in Kerala.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya received a positive reception so far among the audience, which means the movie is set for a favourable run at the box office. Since Malayalam movies work well during the Christmas-New Year period, Sarvam Maya is expected to be the top choice among the audience from today onwards.

Besides Sarvam Maya, Mohanlal’s period film, Vrusshabha, also hit the big screens today. However, it turned out to be a big misfire at the box office. While Vrusshabha has already sealed its fate, the Nivin Pauly film will have to stand tall against the holdover releases- Bha Bha Bha and Kalamkaval. It will be interesting to see how well the movie performs over the weekend now.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 3.50 crore

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

