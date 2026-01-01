Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office Day 7: Nivin Pauly's film continues its superb run, crosses Rs 30 crore mark on New Year's eve

Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is witnessing a glorious run at the box office. The horror-comedy took advantage of New Year's Eve and fetched around Rs. 3.75 crore on Wednesday, bringing its total 7-day cume to Rs. 31.00 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya received a positive reception among the audience, which is why the movie is witnessing a superb trend. The movie is expected to record another spike tomorrow on New Year's Day, which will take its extended opening week to Rs. 34-35 crore.

Sarvam Maya will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks, considering its impressive run and no significant competition ahead. Based on the current trends, the Nivin Pauly starrer is likely to gross over Rs. 100 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as the fourth biggest Malayalam grosser of 2025. The movie has already emerged as a Super HIT venture, marking the comeback of Nivin Pauly at the box office.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore(est.) Total Rs. 31.00 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

