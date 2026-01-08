Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly's fantasy comedy grosses Rs. 23 crore in 2nd Week, cume hits Rs. 60 crore mark

Sarvam Maya is estimated to collect Rs. 1.50 crore on its second Thursday, witnessing a nominal drop. The fantasy horror-comedy drama made a sum of Rs. 22.90 crore in its second week, following a superb Rs. 36.65 crore first week at the Kerala box office. This takes its running cume to slightly under the Rs. 60 crore gross mark in Kerala.

The Nivin Pauly starrer has emerged as a big Hit at the box office. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the movie is looking to wrap its theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore in Kerala, depending on how it holds in the next few weeks.

This is a big comeback for Nivin Pauly, as his last few ventures didn't hit the right chords with the audience. The global cume of Sarvam Maya has surpassed the Rs. 115 crore gross, as per estimates. Actuals will be shared later on.

Box Office collections of Sarvam Maya in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.90 crore 4 Rs. 5.65 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 5.00 crore 9 Rs. 5.00 crore 10 Rs. 4.75 crore 11 Rs. 5.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.25 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.65 crore 15 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 59.55 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

