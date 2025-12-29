Sarvam Maya Opening Weekend Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly's horror comedy grosses SOLID Rs 18 crore in 4 days

Sarvam Maya is performing extremely well at the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer is witnessing a superb run in Kerala as well as overseas markets. Estimates suggest that the Malayalam movie recorded a good jump today and added another Rs. 5.70 crore to the tally, bringing its opening weekend to Rs. 18.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Released on Christmas Day, the horror-comedy opened to positive reception among the audience and the critics, which is why the movie is registering an upward trend at the ticket window. Based on the current trends, the Nivin Pauly film is expected to hold well on Monday as well. Since the New Year weekend is coming, the movie has a very good potential to record solid traction ahead and put up a strong total by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Sarvam Maya at the Kerala box office:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.50 crore 2 Rs. 4.10 crore 3 Rs. 5.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.70 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.30 crore (est.)

With this sort of impressive collections, the movie emerged as the third biggest weekend opener, only behind Empuraan and Thudarum at the Kerala box office. Globally, the movie is about to hit the Rs. 50 crore gross mark soon.

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

