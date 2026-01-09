Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Collections 15 Days: Nivin Pauly's film grosses superb Rs 120 crore globally

Sarvam Maya emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer fetched around Rs. 120 crore in its 15 days of theatrical run, of which Rs. 58.55 crore came only from its home state, while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 10 crore. The movie also performed well in overseas markets, where it grossed over USD 5.78 million, which is, Rs. 52 crore.

Opened with Rs. 8.25 crore, Sarvam Maya witnessed a strong run at the box office. The movie grossed around Rs. 78.85 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 41.15 crore in the second week. The horror-comedy has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Nivin Pauly's career and his first entry into the Rs. 100 crore club.

Looking at its current trends, Sarvam Maya is expected to keep on luring the audience for a couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see how well the movie performs further after the Sankranthi/Pongal releases, which will eventually decide its lifetime target. So far, the movie is in a very strong position to put up a total of Rs. 140 to Rs. 150 crore by the end of its global theatrical run.

Box Office Collections of Sarvam Maya are as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 58.55 crore Rest of India Rs. 9.45 crore India Rs. 68.00 crore Overseas USD 5.78 million (Rs. 52 crore) Total Rs. 120 crore

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Opening Report: Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab (Hindi) opens low, Dhurandhar marches on