Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Extended First Week: Nivin Pauly returns with a bang, grosses career-highest Rs 75 crore in 8 days

Sarvam Maya turned out to be a big blockbuster at the worldwide box office. The Malayalam movie has been doing extremely well ever since it hit the cinemas. Released on Christmas Day, the movie has now wrapped its extended opening week, recording a solid spike on Day 8 (New Year). Estimates suggest that Sarvam Maya grossed over Rs. 75.50 crore in its 8 days of theatrical run, emerging as Nivin Pauly's biggest grosser ever.

The horror comedy surpassed the lifetime earnings of Premam (Rs. 72.10 crore) in just 8 days and topped the charts among Nivin Pauly’s highest-grossing movies. The movie is showing no stopping anytime soon. It is expected to record a phenomenal hold in the second weekend as well.

Based on the current trends, Sarvam Maya is cruising towards the Rs. 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. It is expected to achieve this figure in a couple of weeks, becoming the actor's first-ever movie to enter the three-digit club.

Talking about its Kerala box office, the movie stormed around Rs. 36 crore gross in 8 days, which is a superb figure to say the least. It is expected to enter the Rs. 50 crore club in its home turf soon.

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

