Sarvam Maya Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Nivin Pauly's blockbuster film wraps theatrical run at Rs 150 crore

Malayalam film Sarvam Maya has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The fantasy horror-comedy entertainer grossed over a massive Rs. 150 crore at the worldwide box office in its 36 days of theatrical run. Of this, a major chunk of Rs. 77.50 crore came from the Kerala box office alone. With such an impressive box office run, Sarvam Maya emerged as a blockbuster venture. It registered around 49 lakhs of footfalls, the highest ever for Nivin Pauly, surpassing his previous best, Premam (48 lakhs).

Bankrolled by Firefly Films, Sarvam Maya emerged as the 8th highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the worldwide box office and the 7th highest grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala state. On the global front, the Nivin Pauly starrer surpassed biggies like Lucifer, Premalu, and Pulimurugan. After its glorious theatrical run of around 5 weeks, the movie found its digital home on JioHotstar.

One of the major factors behind the blockbuster success of Sarvam Maya is its positive word-of-mouth. The movie managed to impress the audience, which worked in its favor and boosted its sales from the opening day itself.

Top 10 Malayalam movies at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs. 300 crore L2 Empuraan Rs. 262 crore Manjummel Boys Rs. 242.25 crore Thudarum Rs. 232 crore 2018 Rs. 174.25 crore AaduJeevitham Rs. 158.50 crore Aavesham Rs. 156 crore Sarvam Maya Rs. 150 crore Pulimurugan Rs. 144 crore Premalu Rs. 136.25 crore

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror comedy fantasy film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

