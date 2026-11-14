Scene 2nd Friday India Box Office Collections: Suriya's cop drama emerges a Clean Hit, grosses Rs 132.50 crore in 8 days

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, along with Nazriya and Naslen, collected Rs. 6.50 crore on its second Friday. It maintained a steady run at the box office, thanks to its positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The 8-day running cume of Suriya now stands at Rs. 132.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore Total Rs. 132.50 crore

Backed by 2D Entertainment, the cop comedy drama fetched around Rs. 66.25 crore in its home turf. Outside Tamil Nadu, the movie grossed around Rs. 14 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 24.50 crore from Kerala, and Rs. 25 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 2.75 crore.

Globally, the movie crossed the Rs. 200 crore gross mark. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene emerged as a Clean HIT venture for Suriya. The movie marks his third consecutive success this year, after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 66.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 14.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 25.00 crore Kerala Rs. 24.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore INDIA Rs. 132.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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