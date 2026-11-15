Scene Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer adds Rs 10 crore on 2nd Saturday, nears Rs 150 crore in India

Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen in the lead roles, collected Rs. 10.25 crore on its 2nd Saturday. That's a 55 per cent spike from the previous day. The cop comedy drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, took its running cume to Rs. 142.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Backed by 2D Entertainment, Scene is heading to surpass the Rs. 150 crore gross mark today by EOD. The movie will keep on gaining traction for the coming weeks too, thanks to positive word-of-mouth. However, Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1 can become a tough competitor for Scene from next week onwards.

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Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore Total Rs. 142.75 crore

Scene performed best in its home state, where it fetched over Rs. 71.25 crore gross so far. It will be interesting to see whether it can smash the Rs. 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu or not. That will mainly depend on how it holds up against O.M.

The movie also fetched a solid Rs. 26.25 crore from Kerala, Rs. 27 crore from AP/TS and Rs. 15.25 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 3 crore to the overall tally.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 71.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 15.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 27.00 crore Kerala Rs. 26.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.00 crore INDIA Rs. 142.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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