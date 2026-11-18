Suriya's latest release, Scene, is performing well at the box office. As per estimates, the movie fetched around Rs. 2.25 to 2.50 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 160.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 13 days of theatrical run.

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Backed by 2D Entertainment, the movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 163 crore, and then it will march towards its final target. Suriya's film is all set to face Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1 from this Friday onwards. Depending on how it performs against O.M will determine how far it can go at the box office.

Co-starring Naslen and Nazriya, the movie has already emerged a big success at the box office, the third consecutive success for Suriya this year.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore 10 Rs. 10.00 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.75 crore 13 Rs. 2.25-2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 160.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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