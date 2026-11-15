Scene Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer fetches Rs 26 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 153 crore in 10 days

Tamil film Scene is performing very well at the box office. The cop comedy drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, collected Rs. 10 crore on its second Sunday, maintaining a steady run. It closed its second weekend at Rs. 26.75 crore gross. Allied to its opening week of Rs. 126 crore, the running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 152.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore 10 Rs. 10.00 crore Total Rs. 152.75 crore

The Suriya starrer performed best on its home turf, where it fetched around Rs. 76 crore so far. The movie should aim to collect around Rs. 90 to 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone by the end of its theatrical run. Though it won't be easy, as the movie will face Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M Chapter 1 from the coming weekend.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the movie grossed Rs. 27.75 crore in Kerala, which is a solid figure. Co-starring Naslen and Nazriya, the movie also collected Rs. 16.25 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 29.50 crore from the Telugu twin states. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 3.25 crore.

Scene emerged as a clean hit at the box office. It also marks the third consecutive success of Suriya this year.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 76.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 16.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 29.50 crore Kerala Rs. 27.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.25 crore INDIA Rs. 152.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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