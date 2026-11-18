Scene, starring Suriya, Naslen, and Nazriya in the lead roles, collected Rs. 2.75 crore each on its second Monday and Tuesday. The cop comedy drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, took its second week's cume to Rs. 32.25 crore in five days of its theatrical run. The running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 158.25 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 12 days of theatrical run.

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Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore 10 Rs. 10.00 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 158.25 crore

The movie fetched around Rs. 77.75 crore in its home markets. It further raked in around Rs. 29.75 crore from Kerala, Rs. 31 crore from the Telugu markets and Rs. 17 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 3.25 crore to the overall tally.

How far Scene can go at the box office will depend on how it performs against Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1. For the unversed, the movie has already emerged a big success at the box office, the third consecutive success for Suriya this year.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 77.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 17.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 31.00 crore Kerala Rs. 29.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.25 crore INDIA Rs. 158.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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