Scene Day 6 Box Office Collections: Suriya and Nazriya starrer collects Rs 8 crore on 1st Wednesday, to close first week at Rs 125 crore mark

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, along with Nazriya and Naslen, collected Rs. 8 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 40 per cent drop from the previous day. The drop seems higher since the holiday period is now over down South.

The movie took its running cume of 6 days to Rs. 119 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is expected to close its first week at Rs. 125 crore gross, which will be a superb figure for the film.

How far the Suriya movie can go at the box office will depend on its second week's hold. Since the word-of-mouth is favorable, the movie is in good spot to record a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run, with an eye on the Rs. 200 crore mark too.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 23.50 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.50 crore 6 Rs. 8.00 crore Total Rs. 119.00 crore

Scene stormed over Rs. 60.25 crore in its home turf so far. It is performing well in Kerala, where it fetched around Rs. 22.25 crore in 6 days. Another Rs. 21.25 crore came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while the movie raked in over Rs. 12.75 crore from Karnataka.

The movie is somewhat slowed in Kerala, comparing to Ramayana, where it was leading in the first few days. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 60.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 12.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 21.25 crore Kerala Rs. 22.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.50 crore INDIA Rs. 119.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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