Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen, wrapped up its second week, collecting Rs. 35.25 crore, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming on Thursday. The movie registered a 70 per cent drop from the opening week. The 14-day running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 161.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore 10 Rs. 9.75 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.50 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 161.25 crore

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie collected Rs. 79.25 crore in Tamil Nadu. Outside its home turf, the movie fetched around Rs. 31.75 crore from the Telugu markets, Rs. 29.50 crore from Kerala, and Rs. 17.50 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 3.25 crore to the overall tally.

Scene is now facing Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1, which means the movie is now expected to slow down. Based on current trends, the film is heading to close its entire run in its home state, around Rs. 90 crore or so.

For the unversed, the movie has already emerged a big success at the box office, the third consecutive success for Suriya this year.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 79.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 17.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 31.75 crore Kerala Rs. 29.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.25 crore INDIA Rs. 161.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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