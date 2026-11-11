Scene India Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer collects Rs 13 crore on 1st Tuesday, grosses Rs 111 crore in just 5 days

Suriya's latest cop comedy drama, Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is performing well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 13 crore on its Day 5 (1st Tuesday), registering a 40 per cent drop from the opening day. That's a good hold, to say the least.

The running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 111 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's Suriya's third consecutive entrant in the Rs. 100 crore club this year after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Also, the movie is a success now. The way it is performing, it is expected to keep gaining traction for a couple of weeks and close its entire theatrical run on a solid note.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 23.50 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.50 crore Total Rs. 111.00 crore

Breaking it down into territories, the movie collected Rs. 56.50 crore in Tamil Nadu in five days. Outside its home turf, the cop drama is doing best in Kerala, where it fared at around Rs. 20.50 crore. The movie also grossed Rs. 20 crore from the Telugu states and Rs. 11.75 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 2.25 crore.

Scene is facing a relatively bigger film, Ramayana, which is also doing well in South states.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 56.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 11.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 20.00 crore Kerala Rs. 20.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.25 crore INDIA Rs. 111.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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