Scene, starring Suriya, Naslen, and Nazriya in the lead roles, entered the third week, registering a 40 per cent drop on Friday. The movie collected Rs. 85 to 90 lakh on its third Friday. This took its 15-day theatrical cume to Rs. 162.15 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is now running in its final legs, as O.M Chapter 1 has grabbed most of the screens now. However, it will retain some screens in Tamil Nadu and will keep gaining traction for a week or two. It collected around Rs. 50 lakh in Tamil Nadu on its third Friday. The rest of the markets are pretty much closed now.

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Based on current trends, the Suriya movie is heading toward closing its entire run under the Rs. 170 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as a big HIT, the third success for Suriya this year.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore 8 Rs. 6.50 crore 9 Rs. 10.25 crore 10 Rs. 9.75 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 2.50 crore 13 Rs. 2.00 crore 14 Rs. 1.50 crore 15 Rs. 0.85-0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs. 162.15 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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