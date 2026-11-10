Scene India Box Office Collections: Suriya's cop comedy drama collects Rs 24 crore on 1st Monday, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore mark

Scene, starring Suriya, Nazirya, and Naslen in the lead roles, is performing very well at the box office. The Tamil cop comedy drama collected Rs. 24 crore on its first Monday, registering a 5 per cent jump from the opening day. Usually, movies drop on Mondays, but here it was the day after Diwali, which is considered among the biggest days of the year from a movie business perspective. Furthermore, it was a festive holiday.

The running cume of Scene now stands at Rs. 97.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is all set to smash the Rs. 100 crore mark by EOD today. Since the word-of-mouth is positive, it is expected to keep gaining traction for a long run.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 23.50 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore Total Rs. 97.50 crore

The Suriya starrer fetched around Rs. 49.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. It is performing extremely well in Kerala, where it grossed around Rs. 18.75 crore so far. Another Rs. 18 crore came from the Telugu states, while Karnataka contributed nearly Rs. 10 crore.

The movie emerged as another success for Suriya this year. It is poised to be a Super-HIT, depending on how it holds in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 9.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 18.00 crore Kerala Rs. 18.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore INDIA Rs. 97.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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