Scene Opening Day India Box Office: Suriya starrer cop comedy drama collects Rs 22.50 crore on Day 1

Suriya is witnessing a phenomenal box office reception this year. After Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, the actor returned to the big screen with Scene, marking his third release of 2026. The cop-comedy drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, kicked off its box office run with Rs. 22.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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The Suriya movie collected Rs. 10.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. Outside its home turf, the Suriya starrer fetched around Rs. 6 crore in Kerala, which is a phenomenal opening. It further raked in Rs. 3.75 crore from the Telugu markets and Rs. 2.10 crore in Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 25 lakh to the tally.

So far, the opening is favourable. It is expected to see good growth over the weekend and then see commendable trends post-Diwali. The movie gained positive reception among the audience, which is a big relief for its box office performance. However, the movie is facing competition from Ramayana. Let's see how it performs in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.10 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.75 crore Kerala Rs. 6.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.25 crore INDIA Rs. 22.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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