Scene Opening Week Worldwide Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer storms Rs 196 crore globally in 7 days

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is performing well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 6.25 crore on its Day 7, registering a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The Tamil cop comedy drama wrapped up its first week at Rs. 126 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie collected Rs. 63.25 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first week. It raked in over Rs. 23.50 crore in Kerala and Rs. 23.25 crore in AP/TS so far. The movie grossed Rs. 13.25 crore in Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2.75 crore gross.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 23.25 crore 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Rs. 24.00 crore 5 Rs. 13.75 crore 6 Rs. 8.50 crore 7 Rs. 6.25 crore Total Rs. 126.00 crore

Co-starring Nazriya and Naslen, Scene did a superb business in the foreign markets too, where it collected USD 7.50 million (Rs. 70 crore) in its first week. This gives it a worldwide cume of Rs. 196 crore gross in its 7 days of theatrical run.

Based on current trends, the Suriya starrer will keep gaining traction in the coming weeks too. It garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is reflected in its box office performance too. The movie will enter the Rs. 200 crore gross club on Day 8 (second Friday), and then it will head towards the Rs. 250 crore mark globally.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 63.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 13.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 23.25 crore Kerala Rs. 23.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore INDIA Rs. 126.00 crore Oveseas Rs. 70 crore

(USD 7.5 million) WORLDWIDE Rs. 196 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer posts Rs. 550 Cr extended first week in India