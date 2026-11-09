Scene Worldwide Box Office Collection: Suriya starrer storms MASSIVE Rs 120 crore globally in first weekend

Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen, is doing very well at the box office. The movie wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs. 73.75 crore gross at the Indian box office, with Rs. 27.75 crore coming on Day 3. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the cop comedy drama fetched around Rs. 35 crore from its home markets alone. It is doing extremely well in Kerala too, where it raked in over Rs. 16.75 crore so far. Further, it smashed a Rs. 7 crore weekend in Karnataka and Rs. 13.75 crore from the Telugu markets.

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The Suriya starrer is witnessing strong sales on Monday as well, hinting at another strong day at the box office. Based on current trends, the movie is marching towards the Rs. 100 crore gross mark very soon. It is expected to achieve this feat by Tuesday at the Indian box office.

Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 23.50 crore 3 Rs. 27.75 crore Total Rs. 73.75 crore

Globally, the movie has already smashed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark. It registered a massive USD 5 million weekend in the overseas markets, bringing its global cume to Rs. 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

That also makes it the second-biggest weekend opener for Suriya, after Karuppu.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 35.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 7.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 13.75 crore Kerala Rs. 16.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore INDIA Rs. 73.75 crore Overseas USD 5 million

(Rs. 47 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 120.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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