Scene Worldwide Box Office: Suriya starrer emerges a SUCCESS; Set to hit Rs 100 crore globally in 3 days flat

Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen, is doing well at the box office. The cop comedy drama, directed by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, added Rs. 23.50 crore to the tally on its second day, registering a nominal spike of 5 per cent. This took its domestic gross collection over two days to Rs. 46 crore at the Indian box office.

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Box Office Collections of Scene in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 23.50 crore Total Rs. 46.00 crore

The movie is doing very well on its home turf, grossing Rs. 21.50 crore in two days. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film is witnessing a phenomenal run in Kerala, where it fetched around Rs. 11 crore so far. Also, the movie collected Rs. 8.75 crore from the Telugu belt and Rs. 4.25 crore in Karnataka.

Internationally, the Suriya starrer movie raked in around Rs. 34 crore so far, bringing its worldwide theatrical cume to Rs. 80 crore gross. The movie is a success now. It is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore club by EOD today.

Area-wise box office collections of Scene are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 21.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 8.75 crore Kerala Rs. 10.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore INDIA Rs. 46.00 crore Overseas USD 3.6 million

(Rs. 34 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 80.00 crore

The movie gained positive reception among the audience. However, the movie is facing competition from Ramayana. Let's see how it performs in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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