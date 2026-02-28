Scream 7 Box Office Collections: Paramount's horror slasher film collects USD 8 million in previews, targets USD 60 million weekend

Scream 7 has finally been released in cinemas. The latest installment of the much-loved horror franchise debuted on a superb note. Estimates suggest that the movie fetched around USD 8 million in its paid previews.

The movie is projected to see a big growth over the weekend. Based on the trends, sales and buzz, Scream 7 is targeting to storm over USD 60 million in its opening weekend. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the movie will emerge as the second-best opener of the franchise. For the unversed, the best opener of the franchise was Scream 6, which had a debut of USD 66.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass at a production cost of around USD 45 million, Scream 7 has met with mixed reception so far, which might impact its box office run. As per Deadline, the six installments of the Scream franchise have grossed over USD 908.5 million in total, with the 1996 release, Scream, the highest-grossing installment. For the record, the original film of the franchise collected around USD 173 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. One must note that the data is unadjusted for inflation and currency swings.

It will be interesting to see how Scream 7 performs at the box office and whether it can overtake the last installment of the franchise or not. For the unversed, the film stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from the previous films along with a fresh ensemble cast. The movie is helmed by Kevin Williamson.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

