Scream 7 Box Office Collections: Slasher horror mints USD 28.8 million on Friday, becomes biggest opener in franchise

Scream 7, the latest installment in the slasher horror franchise, was released in theaters this weekend. After early estimates suggested that the film earned around USD 8 million in paid previews, it reportedly grossed USD 28.8 million on Friday, including preview sales.

As the seventh installment of the franchise opened to a strong start, the movie is expected to gross between USD 60-65 million at the box office this weekend. However, this will depend on whether it withstands a potential decline in ticket sales on Saturday. With its massive worldwide opening, the film has become the biggest opener in the 30-year-old franchise’s history.

For those unaware, the previous record was held by Scream VI, which debuted with USD 66.4 million at the worldwide box office. Produced by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group on a production budget of approximately USD 45 million, Scream 7 has received mixed reviews so far, which could impact its box office run.

Based on current trends, Scream 7 is expected to surpass the combined North American box office total of all previous Scream films.

Scream 7 follows a new Ghostface in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life. Her darkest fears are realized when her daughter becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must confront the horrors of her past to end the bloodshed once and for all.

The film stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from previous installments alongside a fresh ensemble cast. The movie is directed by Kevin Williamson.

