Sholay Re-Release Box Office: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic blockbuster nets Rs 1.50 crore in first week

Indian cinema’s iconic blockbuster Sholay is estimated to wrap its opening week at Rs. 1.50 crore net during its re-release. The 1975 release holds immense prominence and greatness, which is reflected in its box office run. The Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar-led film returned to the big screen on December 12, 2025, with an enhanced quality and the original climax.

The movie opened with Rs. 20 lakh and went on to register good growth over the weekend. It collected Rs. 40 lakh on day 2, followed by Rs. 50 lakh on day 3, bringing its opening weekend cume to Rs. 1.10 crore net. It added Rs. 40 lakh to the tally on the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. Though the collections remained on the low side, the trend is still encouraging.

Sholay was released alongside Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. However, it faced the heat of the holdover release, Dhurandhar, which is witnessing a sensational run at the box office. Had there been a suitable window for re-releasing movies, Sholay would have performed much better.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay will now face Avatar: Fire and Ash from the upcoming weekend, which is expected to limit its potential at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the movie can still attract audiences in its second week.

Sholay is not just the biggest indian film of all time at the box office, it is also the biggest hit in re-release. Since 1975, it has had several re-releases. The latest one was in 2013 when a 3D version of the film was released, which grossed Rs. 13 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Sholay re-release:-

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 20 lakh 2 Rs. 40 lakh 3 Rs. 50 lakh 4 Rs. 10 lakh 5 Rs. 10 lakh 6 Rs. 10 lakh 7 Rs. 10 lakh Total Rs. 1.50 crore

