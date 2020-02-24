Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann's film records 3rd highest opening weekend

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer performs well at the ticket window on the third day. The film bagged 11 crores taking its overall box office collection up to 30.50 crores and became the third-highest opening week grosser in the year 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer released pan cinemas on Friday, February 21, 2020. The film based on homosexuality shows Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay protagonist with Jitendra Kumar as his partner. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan saw a decent opening day, minting 9 crores on the day of release. However, critical acclaim and positive reviews of the audience fetched it bigger numbers on day 2, with 10.50 crores collection on the second day.

As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection further grows on Day 3. It jumps up to 11 crores, taking the overall collections to 30.50 crores in three days. The weekend number is good for the film but only the coming week will decide its fate. The Monday number is very important and a decent hold throughout the week can declare the film a HIT at the ticket window. As far as word of mouth is concerned, the Ayushmann Khurrana film does it again! The film has received critical acclaim and appreciation from all corners. Besides, it is also the third-highest opening week grosser of the year 2020.

Watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer here:

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan uses humour to fight the stereotypes revolving around homosexuality. It is not the first film based on the subject but the Ayushmann Khurrana film normalises homosexual relationships unlike other films that mock it. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar essaying the lead, the film also boasts of a strong supporting ensemble starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and others while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - 9,00,00,000

Day 2 - 10,75,00,000 apprx

Day 3 - 11,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 30,75,00,000 apprx

