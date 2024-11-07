Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, has managed to entertain the audience with a fair hold at the box office.

Singham Again Nets Rs 158 Crore In First Week; Should Aim For A Healthy Second Weekend

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Rohit Shetty Picturez, the masala cop-actioner has added around Rs 8 crore to the final tally on its seventh day. The movie saw approx 20% of drop over its previous day on Thursday and ended its first week closer to Rs 160 crore.

While the movie has collected Rs 111 crore net in its opening weekend, it maintained a reasonably good hold over the weekdays and added around Rs 48 crore. The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 158 crore net at the Indian box office.

As expected, the Ajay Devgn movie is performing best in Maharashtra and Gujarat belts. However, it has to show a major spike in its second weekend from tomorrow onwards to put up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run. Since there is not any significant movie releasing this weekend, Singham Again should be aiming for Rs 45 crore to Rs 55 crore in the next three days.

Singham Again Set To Hit Rs 200 Crore Net Mark In Second Weekend

In all probabilities, the mass cop actioner should be hitting Rs 200 crore net mark in India on its 10th day i.e. second Sunday. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from thereon. Singham Again is already leading the clash against rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, thanks to 60:40 showcasing in almost all properties. The Diwali releases will have a new competitor in the name of Kanguva from November 15th onwards.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Singham Again Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40.25 crore 2 Rs 38.00 crore 3 Rs 32.50 crore 4 Rs 17.00 crore 5 Rs 13.00 crore 6 Rs 10.00 crore 7 Rs 8.00 crore Total Rs 158.75 crore in 7 days in India

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, who is on a mission to save his wife, Avni Kamat, played by Kareena Kapoor. The action-packed film also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find them to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

