Smile 2 Final Box Office Collections (North America): Horror sequel is a blockbuster, though not as big as first part
Smile 2, which stars Naomi Scott in the lead role, earned USD 70 million in North America. The horror film has turned out to be a blockbuster.
Smile 2, the sequel to Smile (2022), hit the screens in the United States on October 18, 2024. Directed by Parker Finn, it stars actress Noami Scott in the lead role. The sequel of American psychological supernatural horror film maintained a strong hold at its box office during its runtime.
Smile 2 Shines With USD 70 Million Finish In North America; Emerges As Blockbuster
Backed by director Parker Finn along with Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno, Smile 2 earned USD 23 million in its opening weekend in domestic markets. It ended its theatrical run while earning a cumulative gross collection of USD 70 million in North America. Made on a budget of USD 28 million, Noami Scott-starrer has emerged as the blockbuster.
Smile 2, however, isn't as big as Smile. Despite having a lesser budget than the sequel, the 2022 horror film fared better than the new release. With its USD 17 million budget, Smile fetched a collection of USD 106 million by the end in North American markets.
Final Collections Of Smile And Smile 2 With Their Respective Budgets
|Movies
|Final Collections In North America
|Budget
|Smile
|USD 106 million
|USD 17 million
|Smile 2
|USD 70 million
|USD 28 million
Briefs About Smile 2 And Smile
Smile 2 features Naomi Scott as a famous pop star, Skye Riley. In the film, Naomi as Skye embarks on her comeback tour after struggling to overcome her actor boyfriend Paul Hudson's death in car crash. Skye begins to experience hallucinations of people smiling at her which detoriarates her mental health.
Apart from Naomi, the horror movie features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Peter Jacobson in crucial roles.
Smile marked the directorial debut of Parker Finn in the feature film category. Released in September 2022, it was headlined by Sosie Bacon who played the role of a therapist, Rose Cotter. Sosie as Rose witnesses the death of her patient and begins experiencing disturbing visions which she believes to be supernatural. The original film was a follow-up of Finn's 2020 short film, Laura Hasn't Slept.
