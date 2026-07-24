Sony boards Ramayana as International distributor; Fresh details on budget and release date emerge

Ramayana has long been regarded as the biggest film ever mounted in Indian cinema. For months, there has been intense curiosity surrounding the costs involved, with various figures doing the rounds. Fresh details have now emerged, with Sony Pictures being confirmed as the international distributor of the film earlier today.

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As per industry sources, the Nitesh Tiwari directed, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer carries a production cost of around Rs. 1000-1100 crore. Since the production is of two films combined, it means there will be some shared costs, which will be allocated between the two films. As such, the actual costs may vary and could come in a bit under or over.

Production is only one part of the equation, with marketing to follow. The film is going to have an unprecedented global marketing campaign, unlike anything ever seen in Indian cinema. This is where the Sony deal comes into play.

It is learned that the distribution deal with Sony is a FOC deal. Rather than an upfront payment to the producers, Sony will invest in the marketing of the film. The studio is said to have committed USD 25 million (around Rs. 235 crore) towards it, while the production itself will contribute another USD 15 million (around Rs. 140 crore). That makes the marketing spend of USD 40 million (around Rs. 375 crore), a figure virtually unheard of for an Indian film.

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All in, Ramayana - Part One is estimated to cost around Rs. 1400-1500 crore to produce and release. Part Two is expected to have similar costs, which means the combined production of this epic is going to be near Rs. 3000 crore.

Ramayana Part One is currently being lined up for a Diwali 2026 release. While the festival itself falls on November 8, the two dates understood to be in consideration are October 30 and November 6. The earlier date is to secure an IMAX release, as Godzilla Minus Zero is going to occupy IMAX screens from November 6th. The official announcement on the same is expected to come soon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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