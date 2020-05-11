Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No 1 to release on Diwali 2020? Trade analyst suggests clash not ideal

There are rumours that Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No 1 could release on Diwali 2020. However, trade analyst Girish Johar suggests the clash wouldn't be ideal.

The summer of 2020 was supposed to play witness to four big-budget movies releasing from March end to May. Sooryavanshi, '83, Coolie and Radhe were expected to blow up the box office. However, owing to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, producers were forced to postpone these releases. Although there is no certainty on when these movies will release, trade analysts hope the situation returns to normalcy by Diwali and least three movies release on the occasion. However, trade analyst Girish Johar suggests that clashing three movies isn't an ideal decision.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Johar said that instead of three movies, Bollywood should resort to a clash between two movies. He considers the fact that the talk of possible new Diwali releases is right now is merely conjectured for there is nothing clear now. Having said that, he recommends three movies ideally shouldn't clash on Diwali. "Practically there is a possibility of three big films coming on Diwali. It has happened in the past where two to three films have released on Diwali," he notes.

However, he adds that three big movies - like Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No 1 - "ideally does not make sense to clash. Two can come. Three is a little too difficult to digest. Understand that the audiences also need to come, they need to have that kind of money to spend (on three movies)," he says. "If they clash, it will definitely be hurting (the collections of) one or the other movie. In the past, whichever is the poorer film - in terms of content or public reception - falls much faster. Entertainment has become an expensive affair. Once the reviews are out and once feedback comes, then they don't watch the bad film. They avoid the bad film and opt for the better film," he observes.

Johar also points out that barring the high income earning stratum, no one has that kind of money right now to spend on a movie. "I am sure this Diwali will also be toned down," he foresees. Johar adds that people's priority right now would be essential goods like food, clothing, and shelter, and not spending money on three movies. "At the end of the day movies are leisure and entertainment and not basic necessity," he says.

The trade analyst feels, if the situation returns to normalcy, Sooryavanshi would be released earlier. If theatres reopen by July, the and starrer could ideally release as an Independence Day release. However, he feels that it all depends on the lockdown situation in the country.

