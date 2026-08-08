Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2nd Friday India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer enters Rs 400 crore club in 9 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 17 crore (Rs. 14 crore nett) on its second Friday, registering a 5-10 per cent spike over the previous day. The movie swung past the Rs. 400 crore mark on its ninth day of release, becoming only the third ever Hollywood film to do so. Including 3D collections, the real gross figure stands at Rs. 445 crore approx.

There were drops on weekdays of the first week, which could have raised some concerns about the trending of the film, but as it was mentioned that Hollywood films play stronger on weekends and drop on weekdays. Come weekend, the film has shown a jump in business, and there will be an even bigger surge today. The film will gross over Rs. 75 crore in its second weekend, potentially over Rs. 80 crore. By Sunday, it is set to surpass Avengers: Endgame and probably even Avatar: The Way of Water to emerge as the top-grossing Hollywood film in the country. If the film misses that on Sunday, it will get there on Monday. From there, it is expected to gross over the Rs. 500 crore benchmark and close somewhere around Rs. 550-575 crore.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.50 cr. Rs. 71.00 cr. Rs. 78.25 cr. Friday Rs. 47.00 cr. Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 62.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 68.00 cr. Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 89.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 90.75 cr. Rs. 99.00 cr. Monday Rs. 22.50 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Rs. 30.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 25.00 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 21.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 334.75 cr. Rs. 405.75 cr. Rs. 444.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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