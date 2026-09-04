Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer collects Rs 7 crore in Week 5, grosses Rs 580 crore in 35 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed Rs. 7 crore in its Week 5, registering a 50 per cent drop from the previous week. The movie had lost its IMAX shows to Toxic, which it gained back as the Yash starrer couldn't strike the right chords with the audience.

The superhero action flick took its 5-week running cume to Rs. 579.50 crore (Rs. 478.75 crore nett). The real gross figure, including 3D collections, is around Rs. 637.50 crore. The Tom Holland-led film is now running in its final legs. However, it will keep gaining some traction in IMAX.

Based on current trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is looking to wind up its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore in India. Including 3D, the final gross collections can hit the Rs. 650 crore mark. However, a lot will depend on how it holds in the coming weeks against Mirzapur.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Total Rs. 478.75 cr. Rs. 579.50 cr. Rs. 637.50 cr.

Note: The official numbers reported by Sony are Rs. 498.50 crore nett. These numbers probably include some of the 3D charges.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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