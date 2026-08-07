Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer amass a record Rs. 389 Cr first week in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 15 crore (Rs. 12.50 crore nett) approx on Thursday, with which it closed its eight-day extended first week at Rs. 389 crore (Rs. 321 crore nett) approx. These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges; including them, the real gross stands at Rs. 426 crore approx.

The film saw drops on weekdays, particularly on the last two days, dropping around 20 per cent on Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, all of this is expected as at this level of business and genre of the film, when the business level is as high as it was over the first weekend, films tend to ease off and stabilise at normal levels. This happens because initial weekdays have some of the spillover demand from weekend baked in, and things get normal over subsquent days. Furthermore, Hollywood films play stronger on weekends and drop on weekdays. The film should rebound over the second weekend and put up strong numbers once again.

Brand New Day has already emerged as the third highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in India. By Sunday, it is set to surpass Avengers: Endgame and move within striking distance of Avatar: The Way of Water. The ETA on becoming the record grosser is Sunday at the earliest and Monday at the latest. From there, it is expected to gross over the Rs. 500 crore benchmark and close somewhere around Rs. 550 crore, unless something surprising happens over the coming days.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.50 cr. Rs. 71.00 cr. Rs. 78.25 cr. Friday Rs. 47.00 cr. Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 62.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 68.00 cr. Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 89.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 90.75 cr. Rs. 99.00 cr. Monday Rs. 22.50 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Rs. 30.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 25.00 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 21.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Total Rs. 320.75 cr. Rs. 388.75 cr. Rs. 426.25 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects Rs 1.5 crore on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 213 crore in 12 days