Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer emerge Biggest Hollywood film in India with an amazing 2nd weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 39 crore (Rs. 32 crore nett) approx on its 2nd Sunday, and with that, it wrapped its second weekend at Rs. 94 crore (Rs. 77.50 crore nett) approx. The second weekend figures are not just the highest ever but are already the second for the full second week, just behind Rs. 120 crore of Avatar: The Way of Water.

In its eleven days of release, the Tom Holland starrer has amassed Rs. 485 crore (Rs. 400.50 crore nett) approx, becoming the biggest Hollywood grosser of all time in India, surpassing Rs. 465 crore of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is going to surpass the Rs. 500 crore benchmark, most likely tomorrow. There is a shot at Rs. 600 crore as well, which seemed like it was ruled out, but this weekend surge has put it back in the realm of possibility. Where it lands on coming Friday will determine if it will get there or fall short.

The film had some drops on weekdays, which had caused some concerns over its trending, but those were unfounded, as the film was going to rebound over the weekend, and rebound it has.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. So far, the film has mobilised 1.65 crore admissions.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.00 cr. Rs. 391.00 cr. Rs. 429.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 32.25 cr. Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. Total Rs. 400.50 cr. Rs. 485.00 cr. Rs. 531.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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