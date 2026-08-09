Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer explode on 2nd Saturday, Hollywood All Time record beckons

Spider-Man: Brand New Day exploded on its 2nd Saturday with an amazing 105 per cent surge over the previous day, grossing Rs. 36.50 crore (Rs. 30 crore nett) approx. That brings its nine-day running total to Rs. 444 crore (Rs. 366 crore nett) approx. The Tom Holland starrer is headed for a 2nd weekend over Rs. 90 crore, which will take it ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.

The film will also be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark, which it should surpass during the weekdays. That will be a new benchmark for Hollywood, with the Rs. 300 crore and Rs. 400 crore coming back in 2019. Avatar: The Way of Water missed Rs. 500 crore, but now Spider-Man is going to do it. There is a shot at Rs. 600 crore as well, which seemed like it was ruled out, but this weekend surge has put it back in the realm of possibility.

The film had some drops on weekdays, which had caused some concerns over its trending, but those were unfounded, as the film was going to rebound over the weekend, and rebound it has.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. So far, the film has mobilised 1.50 crore admissions.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 321.50 cr. Rs. 389.25 cr. Rs. 427.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 36.50 cr. Rs. 39.50 cr. Total Rs. 366.25 cr. Rs. 443.75 cr. Rs. 486.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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