Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer has a spectacular Rs. 300 Cr weekend in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a spectacular opening weekend at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland starrer grossed Rs. 91.50 crore (Rs. 75.50 crore nett) approx on Sunday, which took its four-day extended weekend to Rs. 298.50 crore (Rs. 246.50 crore nett) approx. This marks the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India, beating Rs. 193 crore of Avengers: Endgame over the three-day weekend.

The above figures are exclusive of 3D charges, which aren’t included in grosses in India, but they should be. Including 3D charges, the film hit the historic Rs. 100 crore gross single-day benchmark yesterday and Rs. 328 crore approx for the full weekend. The official reporting for the film seems to include part of the 3D charges, which are received by the distributor. It would be better if the whole thing was added, as is the global standard and will make things less complicated.

The film saw record-breaking business across the board in India, except APTS, which was below Avatar: The Way of Water and Tamil Nadu, which missed the record due to competition from Jana Nayagan, leading to a smaller release. It's been a while since Northern circuits put up numbers like this for a Hollywood film, as it's Southern circuits that have been driving the business. Not this time, though.

Looking ahead, the film is certain to become the biggest Hollywood film in India, quite possibly as early as next Sunday. It is going to blow past Rs. 500 crore gross mark; whether it can hit Rs. 600 crore or Rs. 500 crore nett needs to be seen. Where it lands today will give a good idea about that.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Rs. 78.00 cr. Friday Rs. 46.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 89.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 75.50 cr. Rs. 91.50 cr. Rs. 100.50 cr. Total Rs. 246.50 cr. Rs. 298.50 cr. Rs. 328.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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