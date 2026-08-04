Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer has a superb Monday, Poised to be an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

Spider-Man: Brand New Day posted a superb first Monday at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 27 crore (Rs. 22 crore nett) approx. The Monday collections are the second-highest of all time for a Hollywood film, similar to Rs. 26.75 crore of Avengers: Infinity War and trailing Rs. 37 crore of Avengers: Endgame, which had an absurd spillover from hitting capacity over its three-day weekend.

This takes its five-day running total to Rs. 323.50 crore (Rs. 267 crore nett) approx. Including 3D charges, the film's actual gross box office collections are Rs. 356 crore approx. The weekdays could see some easing off as the film is coming from a high level of business. The first week is expected to reach around Rs. 380 crore and then rebound over the second weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to be an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER with the final business expected to reach over Rs. 550 crore and a distinct possibility of Rs. 600 crore, depending on how it holds in the coming days. There are probably seven films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. In its first five days, it has mobilised 1.10 crore approx tickets so far.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Rs. 78.00 cr. Friday Rs. 46.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 89.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 74.00 cr. Rs. 89.50 cr. Rs. 98.00 cr. Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 27.00 cr. Rs. 30.00 cr. Total Rs. 267.00 cr. Rs. 323.50 cr. Rs. 356.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Top highest four day grossers at Indian box office: Spider-Man Brand New Day takes 8th spot, Pushpa 2 rules