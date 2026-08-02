Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer has an outstanding Saturday, Swings to Rs. 207 Cr in 3 days in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had an outstanding Saturday at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 81 crore (Rs. 67 crore nett) approx. This marks a 45 per cent surge from Friday, which is phenomenal growth at this level of business. In its first three days, the Tom Holland starrer has amassed Rs. 207 crore (Rs. 171 crore nett) approx.

The above figures exclude 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India. Including 3D charges, the actual gross is Rs. 227 crore approx.

On Saturday, the film was back on opening day level business in the Southern circuits while the Northern metro centres were significantly up. Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were around 40 per cent up from the opening day, while the other Hindi circuits also saw growth from the first day. The film has HUGE advances for today, so there will be another surge. The film could be swinging to Rs. 90 crore today, which means including 3D charges it will be flirting with Rs. 100 crore mark. The extended first weekend is certain to be over Rs. 275 crore now, potentially touching distance to Rs. 300 crore mark.

After the magnitude and trend of this opening weekend, the film is now certain to become the highest grosser ever for Hollywood in India. The figure to beat will be Rs. 465 crore of Avatar: The Way of Water, which should be done with ease. The film should comfortably cross the Rs. 500 crore benchmark as well; whether it goes on to hit Rs. 600 crore needs to be seen.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Friday Rs. 46.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Total Rs. 171.00 cr. Rs. 207.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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