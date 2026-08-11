Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 2nd Monday, nears Rs 500 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 8.75 crore (Rs. 7.25 crore nett) on its 2nd Monday, registering a 52 per cent drop from Friday. The week-on-week drop is around 70 per cent. The running cume of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached Rs. 494.25 crore (Rs. 408 crore nett) in 11 days. It will storm past the Rs. 500 crore gross mark by EOD today.

It will be the first time a Hollywood film will be hitting the Rs. 500 crore mark in India. Avatar: The Way of Water came closer but ended its run at Rs. 465 crore. Based on current trends, the Tom Holland starrer has the potential to even hit the Rs. 600 crore club at the Indian box office, depending on how it holds over the Independence Day weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. So far, the film has mobilised 1.65 crore admissions.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 32.25 cr. Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Total Rs. 408.00 cr. Rs. 494.25 cr. Rs. 541.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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