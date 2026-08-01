Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer swings to Rs. 125 Cr in India in 2 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed Rs. 54.50 crore (Rs. 45 crore nett) approx on Friday, easing by 23 per cent from a record-breaking first day on Thursday. After two days, the Tom Holland starrer has amassed Rs. 125 crore (Rs. 103 crore nett) approx, with the four-day extended weekend course to comfortably cross Rs. 250 crore.

The above numbers don’t include 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India. Including 3D charges, the film has grossed around Rs. 137 crore in two days. The official reporting for the film seems to include a part of the 3D charge, which is received by the distributor. The best way will be to include them all for reasons A) it’s the global standard, B) it’s simpler & C) higher numbers look better.

The second day decline is normal for the course for mid-week releases, with the film expected to be back up at first-day business level today, perhaps a bit more even. The film held the best in the bigger metro centres like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, at around a 10-20 per cent drop, whereas the Southern and Hindi mass circuits saw steeper drops of 30-35 per cent. Once again, that’s pretty much how it normally goes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest opener for Hollywood; whether it goes on to become the biggest grosser of all time will largely depend on where it lands on Monday. For now, the chances look bright.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Friday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 54.50 cr. Total Rs. 103.00 cr. Rs. 125.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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