Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collections: Tom Holland starrer witnesses big spike on Independence Day, grosses Rs 534 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 12 crore to the tally on its third Saturday. The movie registered a big spike of 182 per cent from the previous day, thanks to the Independence Day holiday. This took its running cume to Rs. 534 crore (Rs. 441 crore nett) at the Indian box office. Including 3D, the real gross collections stand at Rs. 587 crore.

What's encouraging is that the Sunday advance is better than Saturday, so the film could hold to the Independence Day level today. The Tom Holland film is heading for a closing just shy of the Rs. 600 crore (Rs. 500 crore nett) mark, unless it somehow surprises with its trends in the next couple of weeks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 104.00 cr. Rs. 126.00 cr. Rs. 139.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 441.00 cr. Rs. 534.00 cr. Rs. 587.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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