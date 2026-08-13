Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer emerges 7th biggest grosser in North America, grosses USD 691 million in 12 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to perform well at the box office. The Tom Holland-starrer added around USD 20 million to the tally on its second Tuesday, registering a 52 per cent drop from the last Tuesday. That's the 6th biggest second Tuesday of all time but remained behind Spider-Man: No Way Home's USD 21.3 million.

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The superhero flick took its running total to USD 691 million at the North American box office in its 12 days of theatrical run. The movie became the 7th highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic markets, surpassing the lifetime cumes of Titanic (USD 674.4 million), Avengers: Infinity War (USD 678.8 million), and Avatar: The Way of Water (USD 688.5 million).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading to cross the USD 700 million mark in its domestic markets by Wednesday EOD, when it will also surpass Black Panther's lifetime cumulative total as the 6th highest-grossing film ever in the U.S.

The Tom Holland movie is expected to see a big surge in its collections this weekend. It is expected to smash past the USD 800 million mark by this Sunday, or possibly by Tuesday, depending on this weekend’s hold.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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