Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 512 crore in 13 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 7.50 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, registering a 25 per cent drop from Tuesday. The second week of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached Rs. 120.25 crore in 6 days. It is looking to close this week around Rs. 127-128 crore gross, which will take its two-week running cume to Rs. 520 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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The Tom Holland starrer has the potential to even go over the Rs. 600 crore gross mark, depending on how it performs in the next two weeks, facing Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 at the box office. The movie has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. So far, the film has mobilised 1.7 crore admissions.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 32.25 cr. Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Total Rs. 422.50 cr. Rs. 511.75 cr. Rs. 562.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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