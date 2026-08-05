Spider Man Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer mantains strong collections on Tuesday, Nears Rs. 350 Cr in 6 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed Rs. 24 crore (Rs. 20 crore nett) approx at the Indian box office on Tuesday, maintaining strong collections. That brings its six-day running total to Rs. 347.50 crore (Rs. 287 crore nett) approx. Including 3D charges, the real box office gross stands at Rs. 382 crore approx.

Lately, it has been observed that films hold flat or even grow on Tuesday, whether or not there are discounts. Here, the film dropped, mainly because Tamil Nadu had some sort of boost on Monday, and collections declined yesterday. That aside, at this level of business, dropping is not out of ordinary. The collections are expected to ease off further today and will likely stabilise on Thursday. The first week is headed for Rs. 380 crore or so, and then it will be the rebound in the second weekend which will determine how high this can go in the full run. For now, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film and Rs. 500 crore are pretty much a done deal.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to be an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. In its first six days, it has mobilised 1.20 crore approx tickets so far.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross

(inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Rs. 78.00 cr. Friday Rs. 46.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 89.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 74.00 cr. Rs. 89.50 cr. Rs. 98.00 cr. Monday Rs. 22.50 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Rs. 30.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 23.50 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. Total Rs. 287.00 cr. Rs. 347.50 cr. Rs. 382.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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