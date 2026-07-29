Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer smashes Rs. 100 Cr advance in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has exploded on the final day of its presales, with the film crossing Rs. 100 crore in advance at the Indian box office at around 9 PM. There are still a few more hours of advance to go, and by morning the final figure should be around Rs. 110 crore for the weekend. This marks only the second time a Hollywood film has amassed Rs. 100 crore advance in India, the first one being Avengers: Endgame.

The exact figures for Avengers: Endgame aren’t known, but based on the available data, they should be around Rs. 110-120 crore. Now maybe they are a bit lower, in which case Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have the record pre-sales, but it cannot be said with certainty. Regardless, this is an amazing feat. Avengers: Endgame was virtually untouchable for the past seven years, with nothing even coming the halfway mark. Here Brand New Day has come in touching distance of the record, and perhaps it is a record.

Breaking down the advances, Brand New Day has around Rs. 41 crore in sales for the opening day, with the final figure expected to be around Rs. 45 crore. That will be less than Rs. 50 crore approx of Avengers: Endgame. One would think that, since Spider-Man is behind, it will likely miss the opening day record, but that’s not how it works. Avengers: Endgame was pretty much at capacity with pre-sales and added less than Rs. 15 crore in the current sales on the day. Brand New Day has a far higher capacity, and it could add well over Rs. 20 crore, maybe even Rs. 30 crore. The film is favourite to break the opening day record; by how much will be known tomorrow.

Unlike Avengers: Endgame, Brand New Day has a four-day weekend, advances for which are also HOT. The film is going to blow past Rs. 200 crore for the weekend, with the likely figure north of Rs. 250 crore. Film events like Spider-Man: Brand New Day come seldom; I am just so excited to see how this unfolds over the weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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